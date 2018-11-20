Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of new works by gallery favourite Michael Taylor. The inspiring abstract expressionist artist lives and works in the Monaro, where he draws his inspiration from the natural world around him. At Gorman Arts Centre, Batman Street, November 21 to December 16, 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

ARTIST and art teacher Jenny Manning has curated a show of works by Peter Laut, a retired professor of agricultural ecology who is exhibiting 54 of his pen and ink drawings of Australian birds. Manning is also displaying 12 hand coloured and black and white Lino prints. Lava Expresso, 45 Brierly Street, Weston, 6.30am-3pm ,daily, until December 13.

THE Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens Photographic Group is holding its annual exhibition in the Visitor Centre, Australian National Botanic Gardens, November 22 to December 9.

“FIFTY Flights of Fancy” is a solo exhibition by Hiroe Swen, one of Canberra’s most distinguished ceramicists and a former Canberra Artist of the Year. Now living in Queanbeyan, Swen, in 2016 was awarded The Order of the Rising Sun, God and Silver Rays, by the Government of Japan, specifically for pioneering as a Japanese female ceramist, as an artist beyond cultural boundaries and as an educator. This exhibition celebrates her 50 years in Australia and 61 years as a potter. Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, until December 9.

“ART on Farms” is an initiative bringing together local artists and farmers around Braidwood in a collaboration of more than 130 artists and farmers, where the farmers’ stories are told through art and published in a new book. The launch will be held at 45 Wallace Street, Braidwood,at 6pm, Friday, November 23.

BELCONNEN Community Gallery’s “Piece of Mind” series presents “People of the World”, a celebration of diversity and friendship for International Day of People with a Disability. At Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until December 7.

ABORIGINAL Dreamings Gallery in Gold Creek Village has opened a second gallery, “Artworld ADG”, on the corner of London Circuit and Gordon Street, Civic, where it is presenting an exhibition of paintings by Papunya Tula Artists until January 25.

“EUROVISIONS: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection” is a new exhibition at Canberra Museum and Gallery until February 24 which offers a “deep dive” into the art of a new generation of practitioners working in Europe today. CMAG has invited impresario Chris Endrey to host an evening of music, food, drinks, discussion and performance. EuroVisions Launch Party, Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic Square, 8pm, Friday, November 23. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

LANYON Artist in Residence, Anne-Marie Jean, is teaching little ones how to build confidence in creative play in “Playing with art in the garden”, at the homestead from 10am to 11.30am, this Saturday, November 24. Suitable for children aged 18 months to 3-years (One parent or carer per two children is recommended). Dress for mess and bring snacks or a picnic. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

“LABIRINTO”, the title of Brazilian artist Christus Nóbrega’s exhibition at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, refers to a technique of lace-making traditionally practised by the women of his home state, Paraíba, Brazil. CCAS director David Broker hopes this show will be the beginning of an ongoing cultural engagement between Brasilia and Canberra.

ALSO at CCAS, visual artist Alison Alder presents “NEWSCRAP”, a series of screen prints and video which record the artist’s obsession with collecting, and sometimes commenting on, political reportage from major newspapers in both Australia and the US. Both at CCAS, Gorman Arts Centre, 6pm, Friday, November 30, continuing until Saturday, February 9, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.