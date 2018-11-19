Arts / CMAG dives into Euro-art

“EUROVISIONS: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection” is a new exhibition at Canberra Museum and Gallery offering a “deep dive” into the art of a new generation of practitioners working in Europe today.

The works range from traditional painting and sculpture, the use of found objects and incorporation of industrial materials, as well as innovative photographic and digital works.

ACT Minister for the Arts and Cultural Events, Gordon Ramsay, was joined this morning (November 19) by EU Delegation to Australia Chargé d’Affaires, Dr Fabio Spadi and CMAG director Shane Breynard, to preview the show.

Works are drawn from a single collection, assembled with what the CMAG calls “daring and passion” by Sydney collectors Lisa and Danny Goldberg.

Most works were created less than five years ago and represent the latest directions in European contemporary art.

Many of the 34 chosen artists such as Urs Fischer, Katharina Grosse, Ugo Rondinone, Wolfgang Tillmans and Rudolf Stingel have established reputations, but the exhibition also includes artists whose inventiveness suggests that they may well be the leaders of the next generation.

Danny Goldberg has said the act of collecting contemporary art is the “acquisition of work that is untested … not yet been written into art history”.

The programs associated with the exhibition are presented with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Australia in the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018. The exhibition is presented in partnership with the National Art School Sydney and Heide Museum of Modern Art.

“Eurovisions: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection”, Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic, open to the public November 2 to February 24. EuroVisions Launch Party, with impresario Chris Endrey, at CMAG, 8pm, Friday, November 23. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au