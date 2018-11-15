Arts / Concertmaster Kirsten leads CSO in 2019

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra has announced that violinist Kirsten Williams will take on the role of CSO concertmaster in 2019.

She replaces Barbara Jane Gilby in the role following Gilby’s retirement, and will be leading the orchestra in its 2019 season featuring works such as Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No.3”, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No.8”.

Williams studied at the Sydney Conservatorium, then with Igor Ozim in Switzerland before joining the first violins in the Royal Opera House Orchestra at Covent Garden and spending two years with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

She has been a member of the Australian Chamber Orchestra, a guest concertmaster of the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and, from 2000, associate concertmaster of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

As a soloist, she has also appeared with the Bern Symphony Orchestra, the Neuchatel Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonische Akademie Bern, the Metropolitan Orchestra, ACO and the West Australian, Queensland and Sydney symphony orchestras.

Williams also has a passion for playing music for healing purposes and has recorded two CDs for the Australian Bush Flower Essences. In 2014 was named volunteer of the year for her work playing to the babies in the Intensive Care Unit at Westmead Children’s Hospital, also becoming patron of the Goulburn Strings Project.

She will officially take on the duties of concertmaster next year.