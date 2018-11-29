Arts / Government lawns come alive with joyful music

THE lawns of Government House will be alive with the sound of music this weekend with the 36th annual Canberra Symphony Orchestra Shell Prom.

Popular conductor Guy Noble will take up the baton for the family-style picnic concert featuring an accessible mix of classical favourites with everything from Mendelssohn to Puccini, and Bernstein to Tchaikovsky.

Chief conductor and artistic director Nicholas Milton, won’t be there but he has big promises for the event.

“One thing I can guarantee is all of the music is just joyful,” he says.

“It’s music that inspires people, that uplifts them, that engages them, that opens their hearts, and enriches their souls.”

Noble is a familiar face at the Prom. He’s has conducted international performers with orchestras across Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Western Australian, Tasmanian, and Queensland Symphony Orchestras, and Ben Folds, The Beach Boys, Dianne Reeves, Glenn Frey, Randy Newman, Clive James, Conchita, and The Two Cellos.

Guest soloist will be the 2016 IFAC Australian Singing Competition prize-winner soprano, Morgan Balfour, who has appeared at American Bach Soloists, Sydney Philharmonia, Brisbane Baroque Festival, Manhattan Concert Productions, Coriole Music Festival and the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival.

In a town where traditions are quickly invented, this is a genuine tradition, says Milton.

“36 years of wonderful concerts, music-making, celebration, picnics; a wonderful way to enjoy the atmosphere of an orchestral concert in a unique setting,” he says.

“It’s a wonderful way for the community to come together with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra.”

Food, and drink will be available at the event but guests are welcome to bring their own picnics. CSO management tells “CityNews” that booking tickets before the event is cheaper than at the gate, and to get to the event with plenty of time to spare, as bags need to be checked by security.

If cancellation is necessary, the decision will be made under the advice of the Bureau of Meteorology and Government House. Communication will be sent to media outlets to inform the public that morning.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s annual Shell Prom, Lawns of Government House, Yarralumla, 6pm, gates open at 4.45pm, Saturday, December 1. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.