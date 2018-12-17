Arts in the City / Opera with the fireworks offstage

OPERA Australia tells us there are still seats available for “The Opera Gala”, featuring favourites by Verdi, Puccini, Rossini and more, in Sydney Opera House’s Concert Hall, 7.45pm, on December 31. Interval is timed for the 9pm fireworks. Book at opera.org.au

THE Canberra Comedy Festival will run March 18-24 with more than 60 shows and a long-overdue return visit from Irish comedian Jimeoin, returning to town for the first time in years. Associate director James Stevenson advises early bookings, as it packs out quickly to canberratheatecentre.com.au

“MUSICAL Mania”, Budding Theatre’s five-day holiday program, January 21-25, for ages 8-14, will see performers create a musical variety show featuring songs from popular musicals such as “The Sound of Music”, “Mary Poppins”, “The Wizard of Oz” and “High School Musical”. Book at buddingtheatre.com

GLOBE-trotting, Canberra-raised dancer and choreographer James Batchelor tells us he’s looking forward to being home more in Canberra next year and sharing his new creations, including “Hyperspace” made in 2018 during residencies in Nottingham, UK, and Bassano del Grappa, Italy, and a new, full-length creation for Quantum Leap at The Playhouse with the full ensemble, premiering in August.

ENTRIES are now open for River of Art Festival running down at the coast from May 17 to 27.The event opens with an exhibition at the new Basil Sellers art space near Eurobodalla Council Chambers and ends with the Busking Championships in Narooma. Arts organisations and individuals can register at riverofart.com.au

THE National Institute of Dramatic Art is bringing “NIDA Open” short courses for children, youth and adults, to Canberra. Ages seven and up can build on-screen confidence, develop improvisation skills and explore wacky characters with guidance from professionals. Adults can develop basic acting skills such as improvisation, voice and movement, or even learn Stanislavski acting basics. At Canberra College Performing Arts Centre, January 19–25, book at nida.edu.au/summer