Arts in the City / ‘Peppers’ with a touch of magic

A “MAGICAL recreation” of “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has been written by Aussie composer, Judy Stubbs, featuring vocal ensemble Eklektika and Steel City Strings, musicians from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven region. “If the audience comes expecting ‘covers’, they’ll be in for a massive surprise,” Stubbs says. At C Block Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 17. Book at agac.com.au or at the door.

THE fourth annual “Winepress” writer’s event in the Yass Valley will have as guests authors Sarah Rice and Kim Mahood for an afternoon of discussions led by Evol McLeod, with wine tastings, writing, art and cheese. At Eden Road Wines, 3182 Eden Road, Murrumbateman, 2pm, November 18. Tickets at the door.

MUSICA da Camera will present its final concert in the orchestra’s 40th year with violinist Gillian Bailey-Graham performing “Classic Favourites” and several players presenting the Vivaldi “Concerto for Four Violins” and Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto”. At Holy Covenant Church, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday, November 17. Book at musicadacamera.org.au

CANBERRA composer and pianist Michael Dooley will launch a new CD with 12 original pieces on it, composed and performed by Dooley and lyric soprano Julie O’Connor from Young. At North Belconnen Uniting Church, 30 Conley Drive, Melba, 2.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Book at trybooking.com and at the door (cash only).

SABINO Gaita, Luca Sala and Evans Tonon are The Italian Tenors, who combine their classical roots with Neapolitan songs and their own blend of Italian pop. They’ll be at the Southern Cross Club in Woden, 8pm, November 23. Book at cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

Now in its eighth year, Iranian Film Festival Australia will be at ARC Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, November 17-18. Program and bookings at nfsa.gov.au

THE RocKwiz Revue will bring comedy, “kwiz”, crowd karaoke, musicianship and “a cavalcade of stars” to Canberra Theatre, Monday November 19.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is hosting the inaugural Canberra Choir Festival in conjunction with the Harmonie German Club, on Saturday, November 24. Book at trybooking.com