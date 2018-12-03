Arts in the City / Shangela is all shook up

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arts editor HELEN MUSA surveys another seven days of all-things-arts in Canberra.

SHANGELA “Laquifa” Wadley, an American drag queen, reality television personality and stage MC best known for competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, is coming to Canberra in the comedy show, “Shangela is Shook!” At The Playhouse, 8pm, December 10. Book at 6275 2700.

DIRTY Dick’s Restaurant is back in town for one night only with its raucous menu of mediaeval mirth, merriment and food served by wenches and lads. At Harmonie German Club, 7pm, Friday, December 14. Book at 6295 9853.

TWO brilliant Canberrans, clarinettist Eloise Fisher and pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman, both doctoral graduates of the American Juilliard School, will perform “Doubles”, music for clarinet and piano by Copland, Gershwin, D’Rivera, and others. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, December 9. Book at trybooking.com

CANBERRA Sinfonia will perform Handel’s Organ Concertos Op. 7 Nos. 1 and 4 with organist Calvin Bowman as guest artist, followed by JS Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C major BWV 1066, conducted by Leonard Weiss. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm-4pm, Saturday, December 15. Book at trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

ORIANA Chorale, conducted by Matthew Stuckings, is performing a rare program that includes works by Imogen Holst, James MacMillan, Clare Maclean, Vaughan Williams, Tallis and Byrd. At Fitters’ Workshop, Kingston, 4pm, Sunday, December 9. Book at trybooking.com

BRINDABELLA Orchestra, conducted by Peter Shaw, finishes its concert year with a mixed program of works by classical composers. At Weston Community Hub Neighbourhood Hall, cnr Hilder and Gritten Streets, 2pm, Sunday, December 9. Entry by donation includes a program and afternoon tea.

PALACE Electric will screen Paris Opera Ballet’s “Tribute to Jerome Robbins”, December 14-19. It was filmed live in Palais Garnier, Paris, during November and brings together four of the legendary choreographer’s creations, “Afternoon of a Faun”, “A Suite of Dances”, “Fancy Free” and “Glass Pieces”.

EVENTS Cinemas in Manuka is screening the Royal Ballet’s performance of Marius Petipa’s ballet “La Bayadère”, starring Australian dancer Steven McRae, on December 9 and 12, then the Christmas ballet favourite, “The Nutcracker”, set to Tchaikovsky’s score, on December 22-24.