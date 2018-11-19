Arts in the City / Time to face the final curtain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THE very, very, very last farewell concert for retiring Canberra soprano Louise Page will be performed with pianist Phillipa Candy at Art Song’s next concert, “A Celebration!”. The pair will mark their 25-year musical partnership with everything from Viennese classics to modern hits and American spirituals. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, November 25. Book at trybooking.com or cash tickets at the door.

QL2 Dance is staging the 2018 edition of “Hot to Trot”, where Quantum Leap dancers perform in their own short dance works. Patricia Hayes Cavanagh, Rifka Ruwette, Jessica Nicholls, Ruby Ballantyne, Silas Manapsal, Sarah Long, Ursula Taylor, Eve Buckmaster, Lillian Cook and Courtney Tha will be the “trotters” while director Ruth Osborne will be the “provocateur, mentor and producer”. At QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 7pm, November 24-25. Book at eventbrite.com or tickets at the door.

IN 2006, Jim Moginie, of Midnight Oil fame, founded his band The Family Dog to promote his first solo album. They’re hitting the road again, showcasing songs and tunes from the new album, “Bark Overtures” and will play Molo Live, ANU, 8pm, Thursday, November 29. Book at moshtix.com.au

SEASONAL fun is on the menu when vocal ensemble Rhythm Syndicate sing jazz, gospel, popular songs and Christmas music at Wesley Music Centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, November 28. Tickets at the door, no bookings required.

BELGRADE-based critic, director and producer Nenad Dukic selects the contemporary films each year and the opening night of this year’s Serbian Film Festival will feature Goran Markovic’s drama “A Stowaway on the Ship of Lunatics”, about a famous Serb playwright, poet and politician in a city under siege. At Hoyts cinemas in Woden and Belconnen, November 26-December 9. Bookings and program details at hoyts.com.au

THE National Capital Orchestra’s final concert for the year will be “Melodies for Kids” with accessible pieces of orchestral music, including “The Blue Mountains” by Canberra composer Sally Greenaway and “The Typewriter Symphony”, introduced by narrator Charles Hudson and conducted by Leonard Weiss. At John Lingard Hall, Canberra Grammar School, Red Hill, 1pm and 3pm, on Sunday, November 25. Book at nco.org.au