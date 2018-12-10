Arts in the City / Wan big movie guy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HELEN MUSA looks at whats making arts news in Canberra this week.

“AQUAMAN”, the action-packed underwater adventure movie directed and co-written by former Lake Tuggeranong College student James Wan, will be seen in all major Canberra cinemas from December 26. It stars Jason Momoa in the title American superhero role and features luminaries such as Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles. Going on to fame and fortune in the US, Wan’s other features include the horror film “Saw”, “Dead Silence”, “Insidious” and “The Conjuring”.

WODEN Valley Youth Choir will donate proceeds from the 74th “Canberra Carols by Candlelight” to the Domestic Violence Crisis Service. The event always attracts crowds of up to 12,000 people to sing Christmas carols. At Stage 88, Commonwealth Park, 7pm-9.30pm, December 19, free event. Candles and carol sheets will be on sale.

THE all-male, Christmas drag spectacular, “Prada’s Priscillas”, plans to take audiences on a musical journey with feathered Les Girls-style dancers and songs from “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” such as “I Love the Nightlife” and “Shake Your Groove Thing”. Led by drag queen, Prada Clutch, the cast will also perform “Jingle Bell Rock”, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”. At Canberra Theatre, 8pm, December 21. Book at 6275 2700.

THE National Film and Sound Archive says its had more than 15,000 visitors to its celebration of Heath Ledger’s career since opening in August. It’ll be open throughout the holidays

THE Wiggles will be at Canberra Theatre soon with their “Wiggle Pop! Big Show”. Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will be on stage. Dressing up is advised. At Canberra Theatre, December 19-20. Book at 6275 2700.

THE NSW Government’s Country Arts Support has supported five projects in the nearby Southern Tablelands arts region – a short-film festival in Goulburn, the Jugiong Writers Festival, “Art Journey through Tranquillity” in Wee Jasper, a new composition for Southern Highlands Symphony Orchestra and “An Italian Country Afternoon (or Evening)” by Dianna Nixon’s Wild Voices Music Theatre.