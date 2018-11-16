Arts / MoAD goes mad with cartoon show

THERE were exceedingly strange things going on at the Museum of Australian Democracy at old Parliament House this morning (November 16) with the launch by director, Daryl Karp, of its political cartoon show, “Behind the Lines 2018: Curiouser and Curiouser”.

When “CityNews” arrived, a riotous mad hatter’s tea party was in full swing in King’s Hall under the watchful eye of King George V, even as Fairfax media cartoonist Matt Golding was announced as Cartoonist of the Year.

Golding, praised by Karp for his “pocket” cartoon style, had a splendid year, “CityNews” heard, poking fun at almost anything and anyone people can think of – politics, Tony Abbott, (as if that weren’t the same thing) by-elections, royal commissions and the environment – “you name it, Golding has been there”.

But exhibition curator Libby Stewart was quick to point out the exhibition contained 80 cartons by over 30 leading cartoonists such as Cathy Wilcox, Mark Knight, John Shakespeare and David Rowe.

MoAD staff seemed to have gone mad as a March hare in pursuit of the chosen “Alice in Wonderland” theme, inviting visitors to step through the looking glass and plunge down the rabbit hole in pursuit of “wickedly funny political satire and surprises”.

Even children were behaving very curiously, and we spotted at least one dressing up as the Cheshire Cat.

Words were unnecessary this year, as the point was clearly made by the satirist that the world is topsy-turvy and showing no sign of righting itself.

“Behind the Lines 2018: Curiouser and Curiouser,” Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House 18 King George Terrace, Parkes, until November 2019 daily.