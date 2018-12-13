Arts / Swimming in the sounds of jazz

TO mark Canberra Museum and Gallery’s current exhibition, “EuroVisions”, jazz musicians Ben Marston and Hugh Barrett will perform a recital tonight (December 14) that promises to have the audience “swimming in the sounds of contemporary Europe”.

Barrett’s electric keys and Marston’s trumpet are judged by CMAG staff to be the perfect match for an exhibition.

“Ben Marston and Hugh Barrett: ambient improvisation”, Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic Square, 5.30pm-6pm. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au but CMAG members free.

“EuroVisions: Contemporary art from the Goldberg Collection” is presented at CMAG with the support of the delegation of the European Union to Australia in the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.