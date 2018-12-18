Arts / What’s on before Christmas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

THE “Very Vaudeville Christmas” show will feature the “Old Married Couple” duo playing Kazoo-filled jazzy folk music and quirky Christmas songs. Guest burlesque performer and former Canberra resident, Marilyn Mocktail, will also be bringing her Grinch act. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7.20pm, Saturday, December 22. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

MICHAEL Weston and Jo Stone’s festive radio play for Tempo Theatre, “A Town Called Christmas”, will be aired on Radio 1RPH at 3pm on Christmas Day. There are lots of fun characters, Weston tells “CityNews”, and listeners can find out where Santa Claus came from.

WODEN Valley Youth Choir’s 74th “Canberra Carols by Candlelight” will donate proceeds to the Domestic Violence Crisis Service. New choir director, the composer Olivia Swift, expects to see thousands of Canberra families get into the Christmas spirit. Stage 88, Commonwealth Park, 7pm-9.30pm, December 19. Free event. Candles and carol sheets will be on sale.

THE all-male Christmas drag spectacular, “Prada’s Priscillas”, led by drag queen, Prada Clutch, plans to take audiences on a musical journey at Canberra Theatre, 8pm, December 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE Wiggles will be here with “Wiggle Pop! Big Show”, featuring songs like “Do the Propeller!”, “E-M-M-A”, “Hot Potato” and “Rock-a-Bye Your Bear”. Dressing-up is advised. At Canberra Theatre, December 19 and 20. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“PLANTS & Places” is an exhibition and sale of paintings by Canberra artist Ruth Dodd, at the Australian National Botanic Gardens’ Visitor Centre Gallery, Clunies Ross Strett, Acton, 9.30am-4.30pm, until January 13.

EVENTS Cinemas in Manuka will screen the Royal Ballet’s performance of the Christmas ballet favourite, “The Nutcracker”, set to Tchaikovsky’s score, on December 22, 23 and 24. Bookings and details to eventcinemas.com.au

NEWCASTLE alt-country troubadour Ben Leece and his band Left of the Dial play will be in Canberra to launch a new solo album “No Wonder the World is Exhausted” with local acts Azim Zain and Swoon Queen as opening supports. Transit Bar 7 Akuna St Civic, 7pm, December 21, tickets at the door.

QUEANBEYAN Performing Arts Centre has a lively pre-Christmas week with performances such as “Peter Combe’s Christmas Album”, at The Q, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm, December 19. Booking to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

BEAVER Galleries’ has alerted “CityNews” that its stockroom is now online, with close to 1000 artworks across all mediums – paintings, prints, ceramics, glass, sculpture and jewellery, even its ”Small Works” exhibition. Until Christmas, 81 Denison Street, Deakin.