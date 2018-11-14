Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JOHN Farnham, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and the Black Sorrows with Vika and Linda Bull, hosted by Richard Wilkins, will be performing with full bands in a concert called “Anthem”. The event is open to all ages and there will be return shuttles from Civic to the National Arboretum, gates open 4pm, Saturday, November 17. Details and bookings to anthemslive.com.au

CANBERRA Big Band Collective is a group of community big bands who foster collaboration and community engagement with Canberra’s Big Band jazz scene. Their last concert for 2018 is at Canberra City Band Hall in Watson, 6pm-9pm, November 17. Tickets at the door.

THE Black Mountain Piano Quartet will be exploring piano quartets by Beethoven, Schumann, and others in “Journey of Piano” at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Free but registrations to hcourt.gov.au

THE Limestone Consort’s next concert will feature two trumpeters, Justin Lingard and Greg Stenning. They will be playing sonatas and other works by Geminiani, Telemann, Torelli and Corbett. All Saints Church, Ainslie, 2.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Tickets at the door.

“LIGHTFEET” are Australia’s only Gordon Lightfoot tribute band and they will be joined on stage for a couple of Lightfoot songs by Keith Potger, an original founding member of the Seekers. Braidwood National Theatre, 2pm, Sunday, November 18. Bookings to eventbrite.com or on the door from 1pm

CHART-topping female singer and songwriter Diana Anaid will be joined by her sister Heya Gosper as she plays a hometown gig at Smiths Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 10pm-12pm, Friday, November 16. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party’s environmental initiative, “Energia”, confronts questions about the waste of the energy around people. The performance will run entirely on battery, solar and kinetic power, as it reveals the often untapped resource of the human body through contemporary dance and physical theatre by Stephen Gow, Alana Stenning, Olivia Fyfe, Alison Plevey, Adam Deusien and associates. At Mount Majura Solar Farm, 303 Majura Road, 7.30pm, November 16-18. Bookings to australiandance.party

RICHARD Bean’s play, “One Man, Two Guvnors” is billed by REP as the “funniest play since Noises Off!” At Theatre 3, Acton, November 15 (preview) to December 2, with a ’60s-themed evening on November 23 to celebrate the play’s 1963 setting. Bookings to 6257 1950 or canberrarep.org.au

SCOTT Rankin from the social and cultural organisation Big hART, which has brought productions like “Namatijira”, has written a fierce challenge to politicians and the arts hierarchy. His new production “Platform Paper” for Currency House is at Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, 12.30-1.30pm, Wednesday, November 1. All welcome.

“TWELVE Angry Men”, by Reginald Rose, is one of the 20th century’s angriest and most famous plays. It’s about a young man, whose life hangs in the balance as 12 strangers deliberate on his ultimate fate. Directed by Jarrad West for Everyman Theatre, Bicentennial Hall – The Q, Queanbeyan, until November 24. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

LLEWELLYN Choir will perform Rachmaninov’s “Vespers”, a collection of beautiful choral chants, based on the All Night Vigil service, written in 1915, when Russia was on the brink of destruction and revolution. Guest performer Anthony Smith will be performing classical piano pieces. At the Church of St Andrew, Forrest, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 17. Bookings to llewellynchoir.org.au

BENEDETTI Elschenbroich Grynyuk Trio, BEG, unites three of the world’s biggest names in classical performance – Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, German cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and Ukranian pianist Alexei Grynyuk. They will be playing at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, November 15. Bookings to musicaviva.com.au

AS part of the three-day Inaugural Four Winds Youth Music Festival, young and talented musicians from the Sapphire Coast will perform with the Western Sydney Youth Orchestra and The Australian Voices in concert at Four Winds Nature’s Concert Hall (Windsong Pavilion and Sound Shell), 11am-2.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Tickets at the Barragga Bay gate. Children 16-years and under are free.

SOUNDOUT series six has Kira Kira Satoko Fujii on piano, Alister Spence on electric piano, Natsuki Tamura on trumpet, Chloe Kim on drums, EMSC trio, Rhys Butler on alto sax, Lenny Preston on percussion and Richard Johnson on winds. ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 7pm, Friday, November 16. Tickets at door.

STRANGE Weather Gospel Choir, Turner Trebles and Lyneham High Voices are performing at a charity concert in aid of children living with HIV/AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho. At the High Commission of the Republic of Botswana, 130 Denison Street, Deakin, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 17. Bookings to trybooking.com

BLUES and soul artist Shaun Kirk will be in town as part of his “Save My Soul” tour highlighting his new single of the same name. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, Sunday, November 18. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

MUSICACT is fuelling the creativity of Canberra’s songwriters and setting the goal of 200 new songs in just 10 weeks. Twenty free scholarships to the I Heart Songwriting Club are on offer. And to kick off, a free songwriting workshop has been organised with I Heart Songwriting Club founder and CEO, Francesca de Valence. Scholarships kick off after aspirants attend the songwriting workshop at Ainslie Arts Centre & Music Hub, Elouera Street, Braddon, 12pm, Saturday, November 17. Inquiries to 0412 101911.

THE fourth annual “Winepress” writer’s event in the Yass Valley will have guests authors Sarah Rice and Kim Mahood for an afternoon of discussions led by Evol McLeod, with wine tastings, writing, art and cheese. Eden Road Wines, 3182 Eden Road, Murrumbateman, 2pm, November 18. Tickets at the door.

MUSICA da Camera will present its final concert in the orchestra’s 40th year with violinist Gillian Bailey-Graham performing “Classic Favourites” and several players presenting the Vivaldi “Concerto for Four Violins” and Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto”. At Holy Covenant Church, Cook, 2.30pm, Saturday, November 17 and St Paul’s Anglican Church in Cooma, 1.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Bookings to musicadacamera.org.au

LEGS Dance is presenting “The Wiz……… From AUS!” as its annual dance extravaganza, with “42nd Street star Sophie Highmore as Dorothy. Canberra Theatre, 1pm and 6pm, Saturday, November 17. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

NOW in its eighth year, the Iranian Film Festival Australia aims to provide a better understanding of Iranian culture to other Australians. ARC Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, November 17-18. Program details and bookings to nfsa.gov.au

CANBERRA Gay and Lesbian Qwire is celebrating 25 years with a concert called “Taking Flight”, which is part of Canberra’s SpringOut Pride Festival. At The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 7pm, Saturday, November 17. The Auslan interpretation will be available at 4pm, Sunday, November 18. Bookings to theq.net.au

THE Cine Latino Festival uncovers modern Cuban cinema with a retrospective trio of films, which haven’t been seen much in Australia, such as “Hello Hemingway”, “El Benny” and “Cuba Libre”. At Palace Electric Cinema, NewActon, until November 28. Bookings to cinelatinofilmfestival.com.au

CANBERRA composer and pianist Michael Dooley will be launching a new CD with 12 original pieces that have been composed and performed by Dooley and lyric soprano Julie O’Connor from Young, with string players from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra. North Belconnen Uniting Church, 30 Conley Drive, Melba, 2.30pm, Sunday November 18. Bookings to trybooking.com and at the door (cash only).

A “MAGICAL recreation” of “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has been written by Aussie composer, Judy Stubbs, featuring vocal ensemble, Eklektika and musicians from Illawarra and Shoalhaven region orchestra, Steel City Strings. At C Block Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 7.30pm, Saturday November 17. Bookings to agac.com.au or at the door.

CANBERRA Opera concludes its inaugural opera recital series with local opera singer Andrew Barrow (tenor) as the featured artist alongside Christina Philipp (soprano) and Ally Kelly (mezzo soprano) accompanied by Rose Holcombe and Andrew Rumsey. At Wesley Music Centre, National Circuit, Forrest, 2pm-3.30pm, Sunday, November 18. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.

OPÉRA de Paris’ revival of Giacomo Meyerbeer’s spectacular grand opera, “Les Huguenots”, directed by Andreas Kriegenburg and conducted by Michele Mariotti can be seen captured on screen from Opéra Bastille, Paris. At Palace Electric Cinemas, 1pm, November 17, 18 and 21. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

