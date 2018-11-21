Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“MADIBA the musical” has a heart-warming message of renewal as its basis. The musical, directed by Pierre-Yves Duchesne and associate director Dennis Watkin, will feature music and lyrics by Jean-Pierre Hadida and book by Jean-Pierre Hadida and Alicia Sebrien, the Australian touring production is directed by Pierre-Yves Duchesne and associate. At Canberra Theatre, November 22-24. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Men’s Choir is hosting the inaugural Canberra Choir Festival with The Canberra Harmony Chorus, The Austrian Choir Canberra and the Canberra Men’s Choir. At Harmonie German Club, 1.30pm-3pm on Saturday, November 24. Bookings to trybooking.com

ARGENTINE pianist Marcela Fiorillo will perform work by José Galles, Isaac Albeniz, Enrique Granados, Joaquin Turina and Manuel de Falla in “Five Centuries of Spanish Music”, at the National Gallery of Australia, 7pm, Friday November 23. Bookings to marcelafiorillo.iwannaticket.com.au or at the door.

“ALL the Feels” is returning for its fourth show at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm on Friday, November 23. All acts are original pieces by local performers and artists. Bookings to smithsalternative.com or tickets at the door.

THE farewell concert for Canberra soprano Louise Page will be performed with pianist Phillipa Candy at Art Song’s next concert, “A Celebration!” The pair will be marking their 25-year musical partnership with everything from Viennese classics to modern hits and American spirituals. At Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, November 25. Bookings to trybooking.com or cash tickets at the door.

QL2 Dance is staging the 2018 edition of “Hot to Trot“, where Quantum Leap dancers perform in their own short dance works. Patricia Hayes Cavanagh, Rifka Ruwette, Jessica Nicholls, Ruby Ballantyne, Silas Manapsal, Sarah Long, Ursula Taylor, Eve Buckmaster, Lillian Cook and Courtney That will be the “trotters” while director Ruth Osborne will be the “provocateur, mentor and producer”. At QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 7pm, November 24-25. Bookings to eventbrite.com or tickets at the door.

CANBERRA Choral Society is presenting the Mozart Requiem and Haydn Nelson Mass in Llewellyn Hall at 7.30pm this Saturday, November 24. It will be preceded by a pre-concert talk from 6.45pm. Tickets at the door.

SABINO Gaita, Luca Sala and Evans Tonon are “The Italian Tenors”, who combine their classical roots with Neapolitan songs and their own blend of Italian Pop. They’ll be at the Southern Cross Club in Woden, 8pm, November 23. Bookings to cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

THE National Capital Orchestra’s final concert for the year will be “Melodies for Kids”, with accessible pieces of orchestral music, including “The Blue Mountains” by Canberra composer Sally Greenaway and “The Typewriter Symphony”. At John Lingard Hall, Canberra Grammar School, off Alexander Street, Red Hill, 1pm and 3pm, Sunday, November 25. Bookings to nco.org.au

THE 18th Annual Serbian Film Festival is coming to Canberra again. It’ll be held at Hoyts cinema in Woden and Belconnen, from November 26 to December 9. Bookings and program details to hoyts.com.au

PSYCHIC medium and author John Edward returns to Australia in November for a national tour. He’ll be “connecting” with the other side in his show at QT Hotel on November 24 and 25. Bookings to ticketmaster.com

HUNGARIAN-born, international classical guitarist András Csáki will give a recital at Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, this Sunday, November 25. Bookings to trybooking.com/YQMV and at the door.

“CANBRA Comedy Gala” is uniting comedians against gender-based violence in a performance where Canberra’s finest comedians will don a bra in solidarity. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre. At The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, this Saturday, November 24. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

PAUL Cliff, Asha Naznin and Samia Goudie are the three poets reading at Poetry at Manning Clark House, 7.30pm, Thursday, November 2, at 11 Tasmania Circuit Forrest. Tickets at door.

PRODUCER Paul Barron discusses Heath Ledger’s first ever role in 1990s TV drama, “Sweat”, Episode 1, NFSA Theatrette, 6.30pm, Friday, November 23. Free but bookings essential to nfsa.gov.au

“KREWDBits” will present “Banging at the Basement; ResErected” at The Basement, 2 Cohen Street, Belconnen, 8pm, Saturday, November 23. Bookings to trybooking.com/XJSF or tickets at the door.

“SONGS of Stage and Screen” is the theme of this year’s Australian Rugby Choir Annual Concert, at the Q, Queanbeyan, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 23, and 2pm, Sunday, November 24. Bookings to 6285 6290 or www.theq.net.au

THE New England Ensemble has re-formed for “A European Odyssey” for strings and piano – a once-only concert at the Tuggeranong Arts Centre. 5pm, Sunday, November 25. Bookings to 6293 1443.

SIMPLY Divine Quartet returns to the Cooinda Hall Belconnen, at 2.15pm, Sunday, November 25. Tickets at the door.