Arts / What’s on this weekend

THE James McCusker Orchestra is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert featuring orchestra alumnus and violinist Kristian Winther as its guest soloist. The orchestra will play alongside alumni from the past 50 years, performing pieces including Vaughan-Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite”; Mozart’s “Symphony No.40 in G minor” and excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”. Albert Hall, 6.30pm, Friday, November 30. Bookings to musicforcanberra.org.au

GORMAN Arts Centre is planning a free, family-friendly “Summer Revel” with “a sprawling, intriguing program” featuring local music, food and drink, market stalls, garden games, film screenings and art exploration. Gorman Arts Centre, Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 11am-4pm, Saturday, December 1. All welcome and all details at agac.com.au

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s annual Shell Prom is coming up this weekend with Guy Noble conducting the CSO and soprano Morgan Balfour singing. At the lawns of Government House, gates open at 4.45pm, for a 6pm start, Saturday, December 1. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

STUDENTS of the ACT Organ School will be performing works prepared under the expert guidance of their teacher Christopher Wrench. At Wesley Uniting Church, 5.30pm-6.30pm, November 29. Admission is free.

NOTABLE ensemble “Australian Voices” will be performing “Red Live Breath” by composer Cathy Milliken and other Australian choral works. At Wesley Music Centre, 7.30pm, November 30. An optional workshop at 5.30pm is free with each ticket purchase. Bookings to theaustralianvoices.com

HUNTER Valley singer-songwriter musician Dave Wells will be stopping by Smith’s this week as part of his national “Run Free” album tour. He’ll perform his ten track LP including love song, “Aching Hearts”. At 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm, Thursday, November 29. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

THERE are still tickets to Perry Keyes & Tim Freedman’s “Late Show”, in which they perform songs together and solos from The Whitlams’ repertoire and from Perry’s new album “Jim Salmon’s Lament”. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 9.30pm-11.30pm, Friday, November 30. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

CANBERRA Community Chorale’s end of year concert, “Songs of Exile”, directed by AJ America, will feature thought-provoking music, including contrasting interpretations of Psalm 137 (“By the rivers of Babylon”) by Heinrich Schutz and Arvo Part, as well as Paul Stanhope’s surprising piece “Ya rab al salaam/ Shalom Aleichem”. North Belconnen Uniting Church, Conley Drive, Melba, 2pm, Sunday, December 2. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door (cash only).

“MISTAKES Were Made” is the name of the play and the name of the game in Honest Puck’s latest theatrical show, billed as “a guide on how NOT to put together the deal of a lifetime”. Starring James Scott as seedy New York theatre producer, Felix Artifex, it is directed by Brendan Kelly and also features Tijana Kovac and puppeteer Jenny Ng. Canberra Academy of Dramatic Art Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, November 28 to December 2. Bookings to stagecenta.com

AINSLIE Arts Centre and Gorman Arts Centre are holding an “I-Day” [International Day of People with Disability] arts conference called “Disability and the Arts – Contemporary approaches to access, representation and inclusion”. It will be curated by Canberra visual artist Daniel Savage and will feature performers such as Hanna Cormick, Liz Lea, Katie Senior and Black Mountain School. Panellists at a forum will be Imogen Yang, Lea, Ruth O’Brien and Adelaide Rief. Noon to 7.30pm, Monday, December 3, free but registration to each event essential to eventbrite.com.au

UP-OPPING@Limestone is, CityNews hears, more than just an Op shop – much more! On Saturday it will feature live music by local bluegrass group, Jammalong. At 82 Limestone Avenue, Ainslie, 10am-2pm, Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1.

“GRAPES Of Mirth”, hosted by comedian and founder Merrick Watts is joined by a line-up of Australia’s most-loved comedians, including Dave Hughes, Anne Edmonds, Lehmo, Rhys Nicholson, Dilruk Jayasinha and Mel Buttle. They’ll be at Pialligo Estate from midday to 7pm this Sunday, December 2. Bookings to grapesofmirth.com.au

COINCIDING with the National Museum of Australia’s exhibition, “Rome: City and Empire”, the National Film and Sound Archive is screening two Italian classics in the Arc Cinema. “The Great Beauty” is at 7pm on Friday, November 30, and “Nights of Cabiria”, is at 4pm on Saturday, December 1. Both immortalise Italy’s capital during two very different eras. Both screenings will be introduced by Dr Lily Withycombe, curator for the museum’s show. Free but bookings essential to nfsa.gov.au

SUDANESE-US rapper Oddisee will be in town performing onstage with singer-songwriter Olivier St Louis, and local hip-hop stars, at Molo Live, ANU, this Saturday, December 1. Bookings to moshtix.com.au

BRITISH playwright Alice Birch’s testing stage piece “Revolt. She said. Revolt Again” will be staged by Karla Conway with the new ensemble, The Street Company, at The Street Theatre, until December 1. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

BACK in 2006 Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil fame founded his band The Family Dog to promote his first solo album. They’re hitting the road again, showcasing songs and tunes from the new album, “Bark Overtures” and will be will be at Molo Live, ANU, 8pm, Thursday, November 29. Bookings to moshtix.com.au