Arts / What’s on this weekend

EIGHT magical “illusionists” will be performing and playing songs by Sia, Enya, Steppenwolf, Michael Jackson, Nana Mouskouri and Santa. At Canberra Theatre, December 6-16. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE The final Vinyl Lounge for 2018 and the popular record fair will take place at the National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Circuit, Acton, 5.30pm–7.30pm, December 7. All welcome.

THE Griffyn Ensemble’s “Instrument Playground” create and compose on some of the most curious sounds to have ever hit the capital. Belconnen Arts Centre, Emu Bank Belconnen, 2pm, December 8. Bookings to griffyn.iwannaticket.com.au

THE annual Rotary Seniors Concert will at the Albert Hall, 2pm-4pm, Sunday, December 9. All welcome. Free event, no bookings.

CLARINETTIST Eloise Fisher and pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman, will perform “American Doubles”, music for clarinet and piano by Copland, Gershwin, D’Riviera and others. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, December 9. Bookings to trybooking.com

“A VERY Kransky Christmas” comedy will be at the Canberra Playhouse, December 9. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE final Christmas performance of the Young Music Society Concert Band will be at Merici College, Braddon at 10am this Saturday December 8. Free and all welcome.

PERFORMERS and directors from all over the world will be at the Canberra International Improvisation Festival, The Street Theatre, December 7-9. Bookings the thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

AMERICAN drag queen, Shangela appears in the comedy show, “Shangela is Shook!” Canberra Playhouse, 8pm, December 10. Bookings to Canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

ORIANA Chorale, conducted by Matthew Stuckings, is performing a rare program which includes works by Imogen Holst, James MacMillan, Claire Maclean, Vaughan Williams, Tallis and Byrd. At the Fitters’ Workshop, Kingston, 4pm, Sunday, December 9. Bookings to trybooking.com

LANYON Christmas Carols and picnic with the Sing Australia Choir and Tuggeranong Valley Band, Lanyon gardens, 5pm–9pm (carols commence at 7pm) Saturday, December 8. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra, featuring violinist Dale Barltrop, will perform Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Britten’s Violin Concerto, at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, December 8. Bookings to musicforcanberra.org.au

BRINDABELLA Orchestra, conducted by Peter Shaw, will finish the year concert with a mixed program of works by classical composers. Weston Community Hub Neighbourhood Hall, corner of Hilder and Gritten Streets, Weston, 2pm, Sunday, December 9. Entry by donation includes a program and afternoon tea.

“CODA for Shirley” by Geoff Page, is the final play in his trilogy about Shirley and Lawrie, Courtyard Studio at the Canberra Theatre Centre, December 4-8. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Opera’s Christmas concert is at St Philip’s Church O’Connor, 7.30pm, Friday, December 7. Bookings to trybooking.com

SOUNDOUT is an annual International festival of free improvisation, free jazz and experimental music held in Canberra. They’re running a campaign to ensure the festival continue to realise its vision of bringing innovative music to the South-East region of Australia. Ship in at gofundme.com/soundout