Arts / What’s on this weekend

THE National Film and Sound Archive’s celebration of Heath Ledger’s career will be open to the public throughout the holidays (except for Christmas and New Years’ Day). There will be daily free screenings of the documentary “I Am Heath Ledger” (no bookings required) and films involving Ledger will screen in the Arc Cinema, which can be booked via nfsa.gov.au

QL2 Dance presents “On Course”, where dance students from universities around Australia come to Canberra to create and present new short contemporary dance works. At QL2 Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 6pm, December 15 and 16. Tickets can be purchased at the door, 30 minutes before each show and booking can be purchased at eventbrite.com.au

KIRSTY Budding’s Budding Theatre festivities take place on stage this weekend with Kirsty’s “XXXMAS” plays of short festive comedies for adults. At the Courtyard Theatre, December 14-16. Bookings to 6275 2700 or at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

CANBERRA Sinfonia will be performing Handel’s “Organ Concertos” Op. 7, No. 1 and No. 4. It will be followed by J.S. Bach’s “Orchestral Suite” No.1 in C major BWV 1066. At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm-4pm, Saturday, December 15. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

IN their annual Christmas concerts, Luminescence Chamber Singers, Luminescence Children’s Choir and “Little Lumi” join forces for two uplifting evenings of music by Poulenc, John Duggan, Benjamin Britten and more. All Saints Anglican Church, Ainslie, 7pm, Friday, December 14 and 7pm, Saturday, December 15. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble’s Erin Helyard, director of Pinchgut Opera, will be performing an orchestral program inspired by the Enlightenment. The program features Helyard as soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in a major. At Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, December 13. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or at the door.