Bumper year for Queanbeyan Art Society

THE 2018 Queanbeyan Art Society’s opening party for the Christmas Art Competition/Exhibition was held on Sunday to a record crowd, including interstate visitors.

Spilling out on to the new $120,000 “working gallery” and the gallery courtyard garden, the crowd saw 18 awards presented.

Society president, Barry Cranston said: “We are the only art society in Australia that holds an art competition/exhibition every month of the year.”

He said that on average 120 works every month and 15 or more awards were presented. There had been record sales in three venues at the 13th Annual Charity Art Show held in City Walk, Civic, for a week over the Canberra Floriade, in the Queanbeyan Plaza, Monaro Street window and in the society’s gallery in Trinculo Place under the bridge.

Proudly claiming the “amateur” badge, Cranston said this year, $16,000 worth of amateur art had been sold in the City Walk Art marquee, a record for this event, and that in 2019 part of the profits would go into a fund to secure the continuation of the City Walk venture.