Business chamber calls for the doctor

DR Michael Schaper is the new CEO of the Canberra Business Chamber. He replaces Robyn Hendry, who left suddenly in September after four years at the helm.

In July, Dr Schaper was appointed secretary general of the Australian Medical Association, which was preceded by a decade as deputy chair at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, with specific responsibility for small business, franchising, and industry and professional associations. He has also served as the ACT’s inaugural small business commissioner and worked extensively in the university sector in leadership roles focused on business and entrepreneurship development.

“As the voice of business for Canberra and region, it’s important that the chamber continues to support and advocate for business,” Dr Schaper said.

“We need to ensure the sector continues to prosper and is ready to meet the rapidly changing global environment. We all have a role to play in promoting and advocating for Canberra and the region.

“A key component will be continuing to understand the needs of business and of our members, to assist their continued growth, and to advocate for Canberra as a great place to do business.”

He takes up the position in early January.

The chamber also has a new chair with commercial lawyer and long-time board member Archie Tsirimokos elected to replace Glenn Keys, who has retired from the position after four years.

Board members Keith Cantlie and Lorcan Murphy will continue as deputy chair and treasurer, respectively, for a second term.