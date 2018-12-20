‘Culture Loop’ bus service up and running

“THE Culture Loop”, a new free shuttle bus service jointly funded by a number of Canberra’s top cultural institutions, is up and running.

The Culture Loop will stop at Parliament House, the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, Questacon, the National Library of Australia, Regatta Point, the National Film and Sound Archive, the National Museum of Australia, the Canberra Museum and Gallery and the Canberra Centre.

A round trip will take about an hour and locals and visitors will be able to hop on and off the shuttle bus without the hassle of finding parking at each destination.

The first Culture Loop shuttle left Canberra Museum and Gallery at 9am yesterday.

The service will operate initially for a six-month trial, seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. More information at visit aph.gov.au