Data breach and Icon Water couldn’t care less

UPDATE, 3pm: THE 150 unpaid Icon Water bills have now been picked up by Icon Water, says Mr Davidson.

DESPITE multiple calls to Icon Water, Amaroo resident Pete Davidson is still reluctantly holding the personal details of 150 of their Gungahlin customers.

Yesterday (December 12) Mr Davidson, the program director at 2CC, came home at about 4.30pm to find his bill in an A4 envelope attached to a post pack with the 150 bills, including his neighbour’s bill.

“I rang Icon Water straight away and the guy on the other end of the phone said: ‘Put them back in the post pack and return them to sender’,” Mr Davidson said.

“But there was nothing on the post pack. I just thought the response from the guy was blasé and he didn’t seem to care.”

Even after Mr Davidson said “this is a serious data breach”, the man on the phone was still uninterested and refused to put him through to someone else.

“I was concerned for other people’s privacy but also mine,” he said.

“It makes me feel sick being in possession of these bills. I expected it to be elevated pretty quickly but I still haven’t heard back from Icon Water.”

Mr Davidson called Icon Water again this morning and was told someone would be around to pick up the bills, however, they are still in his possession this afternoon with no word from Icon Water.

A Belconnen man is in a similar position with the “Canberra Times” reporting that he is in possession of hundreds of ActewAGL bills, which, according to them, are yet to be picked up.

Following the Belconnen incident, ActewAGL said this morning it was investigating a mail-out issue which had resulted in “some” invoices prepared for ActewAGL and Icon Water customers being sent to the wrong address.

ActewAGL has suspended all mail-outs, and will continue to investigate this matter.