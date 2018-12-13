Thousands impacted by Icon Water data breach

ALMOST 5000 Icon Water customers have had their personal details sent to the wrong address.

The mail-out error was brought to the attention of Icon Water in recent days after a number of people reported to have hundreds of invoices sent to them, which were intended for someone else.

Icon Water says 152 of its water customers have received invoices not intended for them.

Distribution of bills has since been suspended.

ActewAGL manage billing processes for Icon Water and are working closely with ActewAGL who is investigating the matter to identify and make contact with affected customers.

“Icon Water is supplying reply paid satchels to customers to return misdirected invoices,” says an Icon Water spokesperson.

“Alternatively customers can drop them off to Icon Water’s Mitchell Office (12 Hoskins Street) or arrange a time for Icon Water staff to collect them from their home.

“We can confirm that there is no personal bank account information printed on a bill.

“The customer details printed on a bill include the account name, postal address, water usage, amount owing and an account reference number.

“We can assure our customers that bills will not be re-issued until we have absolute confidence that this has been resolved. Bill payment due dates will be extended for all customers affected.”