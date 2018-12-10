Drink and drug driving numbers rise

THE number of drivers caught in Canberra with alcohol or drugs in their system has already exceeded last year’s numbers.



In the Territory in 2017 police charged 1029 people with drink driving and 472 with drug driving.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, acting station sergeant David Wills is disappointed to still see so many people arrested for impaired driving.

“The summer months bring a rise in parties, end of year celebrations and public holidays, but sadly we also see a rise in antisocial, illegal and potentially dangerous behaviour,” he says.

“Broadly, there are still far too many people being charged with drink and drug driving offences, which tells us people still aren’t getting the message when it comes to driving a vehicle while under the influence.

“If you drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, you significantly increase the risk of causing a collision, potentially seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.

“Police members don’t want to be knocking on doors this Christmas having to tell people their loved one has died because they or someone else were driving under the influence.”