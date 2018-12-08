Flash mob surprise at Canberra Airport

TRAVELLERS were surprised yesterday afternoon (December 7) when a dance “flash mob” took over the main atrium of the Canberra Airport domestic terminal for a five-minute hip-hop outburst.

The dancers, from the Canberra dance and music training and mentoring school, Elevate Academy, also danced to three songs in the ground level arrivals hall near baggage claim creating more excitement and an opportunities for selfies.

It’s all part of a Canberra Airport move to “surprise travellers” over the silly season, and continued today with another flash event in front of Woolworths, Majura Park.

And there’s more coming up, though less surprising. Carollers will serenade travellers in the main atrium under the Christmas tree on December 13 from 4.30 pm