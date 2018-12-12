Get ready for damaging winds and heavy rain

THE ACT State Emergency Service is warning Canberrans to prepare for potentially dangerous weather after the Bureau of Meteorology forecasted damaging winds and heavy rain in Canberra tomorrow (December 13).

ACTSES says while the sun is out, now is the time to get ready by securing any loose items around the home that could blow away in the wind.



ACTSES also recommends cleaning gutters, downpipes and drains to prevent blockages, and moving vehicles under cover or away from trees.

For more information on getting storm ready visit esa.act.gov.au