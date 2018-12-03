Good people / Praise for a man named Michael

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another story in our occasional series on good people in our community. Reader COLLEEN THORNTON praises a man she knows only as Michael…

RECENTLY, after parking my car, I ducked into the local shops at Kippax Fair to have a quick coffee with friends.

About to drive home, as I went to return my purse into my handbag, the bag wasn’t there! Instead, there was a lovely short letter saying: “Hi. You left your handbag on your passenger seat with the window open. I’ve put it out of sight in the back. Have a great day, Michael.”

I knew I’d locked the car, but clearly missed the fact that the passenger window was down!

What a kind, considerate man… I had no way of thanking him. So, the least I could do is spread the news of this “Good Samaritan” named Michael.

