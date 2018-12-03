IS BURT (the Braddon United Retailers and Traders) really serious about making the roundabouts in Braddon “celebrated icons” of adversity, challenges and triumphs (“Seven Days”, CN November 22)? It was bad enough that the Chief […]
Good people / Praise for a man named Michael
Another story in our occasional series on good people in our community. Reader COLLEEN THORNTON praises a man she knows only as Michael…
RECENTLY, after parking my car, I ducked into the local shops at Kippax Fair to have a quick coffee with friends.
About to drive home, as I went to return my purse into my handbag, the bag wasn’t there! Instead, there was a lovely short letter saying: “Hi. You left your handbag on your passenger seat with the window open. I’ve put it out of sight in the back. Have a great day, Michael.”
I knew I’d locked the car, but clearly missed the fact that the passenger window was down!
What a kind, considerate man… I had no way of thanking him. So, the least I could do is spread the news of this “Good Samaritan” named Michael.
Have you met any “good people” lately? Tell us about them at editor@citynews.com.au
