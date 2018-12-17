Have you seen Laura?

POLICE are concerned for teenager Laura Kelly after she went missing on Friday (December 14).

The 15-year-old was last seen in Dunlop wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jeans, black sneakers and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Laura is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with hazel eyes and long dark brown hair.

Police would like to reassure her she is not in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Laura or who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact 131 444.