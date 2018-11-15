Howzat! Holt’s a big hit with sportspeople

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a sporty feel down the streets of Holt with roads titled after sportsmen and women but Holt itself is named after former Prime Minister Harold Holt, as we find out in this sponsored post.

HOLT, named after former Prime Minister Harold Holt, was gazetted on July 2, 1970.

Bounded by Southern Cross Drive, Starke Street, MacNaughton Street and Drake Brockman Drive, its streets are labelled after sportsmen and women.

Inside these borders is the town’s designated group centre, Kippax Fair.

It was named after NSW cricketer Alan Kippax, who was regarded as one of the great stylists of Australian cricket during the era between the two World Wars.

Alan overcame a late start to Test cricket to become a regular in the Australian team between the 1928–29 and 1932–33 seasons.

Doctors offer quality care with a family focus

DR Natalie Boulton and Dr Richard Evans, who have been working at Holt Medical Centre for a combined six years, have taken over the practice on the retirement of Dr Graham Dawson.

“We’ve continued to run the practice as it is, except we’ve made improvements to the facility and the practice equipment,” Dr Evans says.

Dr Dawson started the practice in 1973.

“We really liked the way Graham ran the practice, we really like the patients, the family focus, the individual focus and the location,” Dr Evans says.

“We have a really good relationship with the long-term patients but we’re also expanding the practice for new patients.”

With a 30-year-old background in the military, Dr Evans says he is comfortable navigating through the Department of Veteran’s Affairs system, as well as normal general practice issues.

“We’re comfortable in a range of areas including mental health, children’s health and chronic care,” he says.

Dr Boulton’s background is in the Navy. However, they both agree that a key focus for them is having a face-to-face relationship with patients.

“We’re a practice with traditional values and quality care,” Dr Evans says.

Holt Medical Centre, 8 Holt Place, Holt. Call 6254 3324 or visit holtmedicalcentre.com

Supermarket owner proud of service and range

OFFERING more than good prices, Holt IGA also delivers a good service, a range of products and convenience, says owner John Tourloukis.

“You can park at the door and duck in and out quickly,” says John, who took over the store in 2014 with the belief that IGA is the best independent supplier in Australia.

“We have a good range of products and a niche market, too,” he says.

“We also have the capability to get products customers want.

“We try to keep a lot of local products such as local wines, but that comes down to availability and supply and demand.”

John says he’s proud to hear people complimenting the store’s service, with one customer affirming there was no negative feedback online about Holt IGA.

“Our business model is about being convenient and delivering a friendly service,” he says.

“For the size of the store we still have a pretty good range and there’s not many things we don’t have here.”

Holt IGA, Holt Place, Holt. Call 6254 4694 or visit iga.com.au

Legal eagles with a local eye

SINCE opening on July 25, Falcon Legal is all about looking at problems in a holistic manner, says managing partner Necia Wearne.

Located on Hardwick Crescent, Falcon Legal used to be home to Concorde Legal and Jason Hinder & Associates and now, as Falcon Legal, it holds the security packets from that time.

“Any clients who have had documents can contact us and we’ll confirm what we hold and if they want to update the stuff we’re happy to make an appointment,” Necia says.

As for all its other legal services, Necia says Falcon Legal looks at everything from a different perspective to see how the team can help the client in the best possible way.

“Sometimes the solution is not necessarily just a legal one,” she says.

“I can refer them to the stakeholder group, which is made up of accountants, counsellors, psychologists and migration agents.”

But when it comes to law, Falcon Legal covers most areas with a specialty in family law, wills and estates, and conveyancing.

“We can give initial advice in any general area of law and if we don’t have expertise we will find someone who does,” she says.

“And we have flexible appointments because we understand people are busy and can’t always get in during office hours.”

Falcon Legal Canberra, Unit 5, 12 Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Call 6188 3850

Sisters love helping people feel good

AT Finesse Beauty Salon, sisters Maria Pandolfo and Helen Caruso love helping people feel good, confident, happy and rejuvenated.

With a long-term passion for hair, make-up and beauty, the sisters have been in business together for about 28 years using Ella Bache products to provide clients with a complete range of skincare services and home-care products.

Maria, who has been using Ella Bache products for almost 30 years, says it works well for any skin type.

“It’s such a large range and it will cater for skin with acne, help with ageing, brightening and hydrating,” she says.

“We love seeing results from facials, recreating eyebrows, customer interaction and making customers feel good about themselves afterwards.

“We specialise in Bloomea microdermabrasion, which is good for pigmentation, fine lines and stretch marks, and can be used on the face, neck or hands.

“It’s good for sun spots on the hands and just gives a total rejuvenation of the skin.

“We also do lash and brow tinting and Nouvo lash lifting, which perms the lashes and makes them sit up like you’re wearing mascara.

“[And] we do manicures and pedicures, and EVO gel polish, which lasts longer than a normal polish.”

Finesse Beauty Salon, Shop 5, Kippax Fair, Hardwick Crescent. Call 6254 1064

Church strives to connect with its community

WITH a mission to create a loving and nurturing community, UnitingCare Kippax is an outward-facing church with a strong commitment to connect with the local community, says its executive officer Meg Richens.

“We have a number of different community services that we offer, with a lot of them focusing on children aged zero to five,” she says.

“We’re totally committed to the first five years of the children’s life because that’s when you make a difference in people’s lives forever.

“We have a blokes’ playgroup where dads can come together and bring their kids.”

As an inclusive church Meg says the community services are open to anyone.

Including their social enterprise called the “Mower Shed”, which provides cheap gardening services for people on a low income and it also provides people in the community with a job for those who might find it hard to get one.

“It’s really important to us to build a community,” Meg says.

“People need other people and community groups are an important part of our wellbeing.

“We’re trying to build a community where everyone gets to live a decent life.”

UnitingCare Kippax, corner of Luke Street and Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Call 6254 1733, email kuc@kippax.org.au or visit kippax.org.au

Local agents with lots of love for the area

LOCATED in Kippax Fair, Agent Team Belconnen is a local real estate agency specialising in residential sales and property management.

“In the current market it’s really important to present your house in the best possible light,” says the director of Agent Team Belconnen, Steve Lowe, who can help homeowners from the renovation to the sale of a house.

Using his experience in the building trade, Steve can help guide owners to make a profitable purchase or get the most out of the sale of their home.

“Our high-exposure marketing package reaches more buyers, creating more interest in your property,” Steve says.

“We can take over the entire process from cosmetic renovations (minor to major) to styling, presentation, marketing and then the sale.

“We have packages where we can cover the cost of the renovation upfront, which means you can be on the market for zero dollars and then we take a payment on settlement.”

The friendly staff at Agent Team Belconnen love the local area and say that a lot of buyers love it, too.

“Buyers are coming back into the area because of the larger block sizes, which can be renovated or extended,” Steve says.

Agent Team Belconnen, shop 6, 48 Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Call 0414 720532, email admin@agentteam.com.au or visit oneagencykippax.com.au

Shopping centre thrives on being the local hub

KIPPAX Fair Shopping Centre has been Holt’s local hub for more than 40 years, says centre manager Georgia Diamond.

Georgia is part of the family that owns the centre and says the family, the centre and the community have grown together since 1977.

“Due to its long association with the surrounding suburbs, the shopping centre continues to evolve to meet the expanding and changing needs of West Belconnen,” she says.

“At Kippax Fair you can run your errands, find that something special, cater to your beauty needs and catch up with family and friends over coffee, lunch or dinner.”

Georgia says Kippax Fair is easy to get around and has everything people need under the one roof.

“Kippax Fair has always aimed to satisfy the surrounding community’s service and retail needs by offering a range of professional services and stores in a safe, friendly and convenient environment,” Georgia says.

“Kippax Fair prides itself on bringing the community together and providing a friendly and relaxing environment.

“I love walking through the centre and greeting our regular customers or meeting new patrons and seeing groups of friends catching up and enjoying themselves at one of our many cafes/restaurants.”

Kippax Fair Shopping Centre, Hardwick Crescent, Holt. Visit kippaxfair.com.au.