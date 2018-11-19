Hundreds walk for ‘kosci’ repeal

A GROUP of marchers are walking more than 560 kilometres from Sydney to Kosciuszko National Park to raise awareness of NSW’s recently-passed Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act 2018 – and they’ll soon be in Queanbeyan.

More than 250 people are participating in part or all of the “Save Kosci” walk, which began when marchers left Sydney on November 3.

In June 2018, a bill was passed in the NSW Parliament that gives protection to feral horses in Kosciuszko National Park, despite—the marchers say—clear evidence of the serious threat posed by introduced animals to water catchments and native alpine plant and animal species.

The participants seek the repeal of this act.

A rally will be held outside of the office of NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, when the walkers reach Queanbeyan on Thursday (November 22). They expect to reach Mt Kosciuszko around December 8 or 9.