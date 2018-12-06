Knifepoint robbery at Conder liquor store

STAFF at a liquor store in Conder were threatened and robbed at knifepoint yesterday morning (Wednesday, December 5).

It is alleged the offender, a 28-year-old Isabella Plains man, threatened staff with a large knife before he stole a sum of cash and fled the scene in a vehicle.

A short time later the suspect and vehicle were located at Isabella Plains where the man attempted to run from police.

He was subsequently arrested 35 minutes after the robbery and taken to Tuggeranong Police Station where he tested positive to methamphetamine and cannabis.