Meeting shuts down Canberra bus services

BUS services will stop between 10am and 2pm today (Wednesday 19) so bus drivers can attend a meeting held by the Transport Workers Union.

“Limited services will be available between 9.30am and 10am and between 2pm and 2.30pm, as all drivers transition from their on-road shifts to attend the meeting,” says executive director for Transport Canberra Operations, Judith Sturman.

“All services will then return to commence as normal before the peak period from 2.30pm.

“Special needs transport and the flexible bus service will operate as per usual during this time.”