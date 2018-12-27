Missing teen girl has police concerned

POLICE are concerned for the safety of 15-year-old Trinka Ulberg, pictured, who was last seen at the Calwell Shops about 1.30pm yesterday (December 27).

She is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 160cm (5’3”) tall and of small build. Trinka has shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and was wearing black shorts and a dark top when she was last seen.

Police are concerned for her safety, but would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble.

Anyone who has seen Trinka or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 131 444.