New year, new (increased) bus fares

FROM January 5 public transport fares will be increased by 2.5 per cent, according to executive director for Transport Canberra Operations, Judith Sturman.

Cash fares will also increase by 2.5 per cent, rounded to the nearest 10 cents. The concession single cash fare will increase by 4.2 per cent, from $2.40 to $2.50.

“With the introduction of Light Rail, MyWay and cash light rail fares are set at the same level as bus fares – customers will pay the same fare whether they are catching a bus or taking light rail,” Ms Sturman says.

“There is no additional costs for customers who change buses or use both a bus and light rail as part of the same journey, as transfers are free within 90 minutes.”