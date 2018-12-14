‘PACES’ headlines New Year’s Eve concert

BLURRING the lines between club and pop music, this year’s New Year’s Eve in Civic Square will be headlined by “PACES”, who recently released his second album, “Zag”, which features collaborations with well-known artists like Guy Sebastian.

But beforehand, starting at 6pm, Canberrans can see live music from family-friendly performers such as Monica Moore Duo, Zackerbilks and The Po Boys.

There will also be pop-up performers and food stalls in the lead up to the 9pm firework display.

For people sticking around to watch the midnight fireworks, Transport Canberra has rapid services running until 2am.

New Year’s Eve in the City, Civic Square, 6pm-midnight, December 31. Information at events.act.gov.au/nye