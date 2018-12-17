Passengers smash car at traffic lights

PASSENGERS allegedly got out of a Toyota Tarago, which was stopped at traffic lights on Hindmarsh Drive, and smashed the rear window of a Mazda with a baseball bat or metal bar.

The grey Mazda 323 hatchback was at the westbound traffic lights at the corner of Hindmarsh Drive and the Tuggeranong Parkway at about 2pm on December 6 when it was attacked by passengers from a light blue older model Toyota Tarago.

The offenders then got back into the Tarago before driving on the Tuggeranong Parkway southbound.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the area at the time.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6337971.