Canberra composer named ‘Songwriter of the Year’

THE Australian Songwriters Association’s National Song competition attracts thousands of song entries each year from around Australia and abroad and this year a Canberran has been named APRA/ASA Songwriter of the Year at Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL Club.

Not only has ACT songwriter Anirban Banerjee been awarded the top accolade at the 38th awards by the ASA and APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association), with first placing in in two categories – for “Love of My Life” in the Ballad category and “Undecided” in the International category – but five more of his songs made the top 10 placings in five other competition categories.

A prodigious composer who was given his first electronic keyboard at age 12 and who as inspired by Elton John, Richard Marx, Maxwell, Sting and Carol King, Banerjee, known as “Anirban Jee”, took out second and third place in the Folk /Acoustic category, was fifth, eighth and equal ninth in the Open category, took ninth place in the rock/indie category and finished in the top nine in both the Lyrics and Contemporary Pop/Dance categories

Further Canberra success at the contest was also achieved by ACT songwriter Kieran Roberts, who won first prize in the lyrics category with co-writer Katelyn Newlands for their song “Dream Reward – a farmer’s life”.

The Australian Songwriters Association welcomes new members, visit asai.org.au