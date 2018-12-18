The arts editor’s top picks for 2018

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares her five “knock-yer-socks-off” arts happenings for 2018.

THERE’S nothing tame about any of these electrifying arts events, yet nothing self-aggrandising. All were created by artists at the very peak of their practice, these exhibitions, concerts and shows thrilled, shocked and, above all, engaged with viewers and listeners. They all really meant something.