Truck struck Kambah with significant damage

TELECOMMUNICATION lines and a house have been significantly damaged in Kambah after being struck by a truck, which was carrying an excavator yesterday (November 26).

ACT police believe a truck was travelling on Gallagher Street at about 12.30pm when the excavator struck telecommunication lines but continued driving.

The truck and excavator were last seen travelling west on Summerland Circuit.

The collision caused services in the immediate area to be interrupted.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed or may have dash-cam footage of this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6334410.