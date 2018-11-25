POLICE are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Layla Riches (pictured). Police say the 15-year-old is described as Caucasian, about 160cm (5’3”) tall, slim build with long, light-brown hair. She was last seen in […]
Two men dead as car hits tree
TWO men died following a single-vehicle crash near Sutton late last night (November 24).
Just after 11.45pm, emergency services were called to Sutton Road, Sutton, about 20km north east of Canberra, following reports a vehicle had struck a tree.
The driver, believed to be a man aged in his 40s, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from the ACT, both died at the scene.
They are yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Monaro Police District have established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.
No comments yet.