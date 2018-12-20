What’s On / Holiday time in Canberra

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “CityNews” holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra as compiled by DANIELLE NOHRA.

EVENTS

DECK the halls as jazz duo, The Old Married Couple, presents a “Very Vaudeville Xmas Variety Show” full of Christmas burlesque, live music and comedy. At Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 7.30pm-10pm, December 22. Costs $22. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

“LAST Minute Christmas Wine Market” is a one-stop-shop for wines, spirits, chocolates, books, plants and fresh produce – all from the Canberra region. On the Nishi Grand Stair, 25 Edinburgh Avenue, NewActon, 3pm-6pm, December 22. Email connect@dionysus.events

IN the lead up to Christmas, City Walk, Petrie Plaza and Garema Place are alive with street art, decorations, festive lighting, a trackless train and a live Christmas tree forest. Until December 24. Visit merryandbrightcbr.com.au

EXHIBITIONS

NATIONAL Gallery of Australia’s collection “Art Deco” features examples of Australian vitalism, capturing Art Deco’s fascination with the meeting of art, architecture and technology. At Parkes Place West, Parkes, 10am-5pm, until December 31. Free. Information at nga.gov.au

“ROME: City and Empire” features more than 200 of the British Museum’s most engaging and beautiful Roman objects each telling the story of how Rome grew from a series of small villages to become a mighty empire. At National Museum of Australia, Lawson Crescent, Acton, until February 3. Information at nma.gov.au

NATIONAL Portrait Gallery is celebrating 20 years, with 20 new portraits in its exhibition “20/20”. At King Edward Terrace, Parkes, until February 10. Free. Information at portrait.gov.au

THE National Library of Australia’s major exhibition “Cook and the Pacific” revisits the extraordinary Pacific voyages of Capt James Cook, between 1768 and 1780. At Parkes Place, Canberra, 10am-5pm, until February 10. Visit nla.gov.au

FROM Aboriginal times through to the establishment of the village of Hall in 1881, “A Tale of Two Villages” tells the story of the Hall-Ginninderra district. At Hall School Museum and Heritage Centre, Victoria Street, Hall, until June 13. Free. Information at museum.hall.act.au

“AFTER the War” explores the personal stories of hope, loss and love of ordinary Australians whose lives have been altered by war. At the Australian War Memorial, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, 10am-5pm, until July 11. Free. Information at awm.gov.au

FAMILY

THE National Portrait Gallery has three free programs for children and families over the summer such as its “Drawn In” program on December 26 where people can come, chill out and listen to the band Humbug and draw. At King Edward Terrace, Parkes, visit portrait.gov.au

THE National Library of Australia invites families to drop in to read stories from the Dreaming, explore the science of Cook’s voyages and create their own story of adventure at the “WordPlay” room for children aged four and over. National Library of Australia, Parkes Place, Canberra, until February 3. Information at nla.gov.au

EVERY Saturday at 2pm visitors can take a short walk with a ranger at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve who will teach them about potoroos and other important inhabitants of the Eucalypt Forest. After, at 2.45pm, guests can join another walk to search for koalas and hear some stories about them. At Tidbinbilla Reserve Road, Paddys River. Normal entry fees to Tidbinbilla apply. Visit tidbinbilla.act.gov.au

SPORT

CANBERRA United is looking for a late Christmas present when it plays Brisbane Roar at McKellar Park, Walkley Place, McKellar, 7.30pm-9pm, December 27. Information at canberraunited.com.au

WATCH the UC Capitals take on the Townsville Fire in Round 12 of the Women’s National Basketball League Championship at the National Convention Centre, 31 Constitution Avenue, 7pm-9pm, December 28. Information at wnbl.com.au