Whole lot of success for accounting firm

MITCHELL-based Wholistic Financial Solutions has been named Accounting Firm of the Year in this year’s NSW SMSF &

Catherine Smith, principal of Wholistic Financial Solutions. Photo by Luke Foster

Accounting Awards.

The ACT business won three state awards – more than any other finalist.

Led by CEO and founder Catherine Smith, Wholistic Financial Solutions was also awarded Multi-Service Firm of the Year and Tax and Compliance Firm of the Year.

 

