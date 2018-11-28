FOLLOWING the recent fire at Pierce’s Creek Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Giulia Jones, is calling on the ACT government to increase its capacity to conduct controlled burns when weather conditions are suitable. According to […]
Whole lot of success for accounting firm
MITCHELL-based Wholistic Financial Solutions has been named Accounting Firm of the Year in this year’s NSW SMSF &
Accounting Awards.
The ACT business won three state awards – more than any other finalist.
Led by CEO and founder Catherine Smith, Wholistic Financial Solutions was also awarded Multi-Service Firm of the Year and Tax and Compliance Firm of the Year.
No comments yet.