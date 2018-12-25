Worried police want to know where Ivan is

POLICE are looking for 43-year-old Ivan Mortimer (pictured) who was last seen in Wanniassa about 10am on Friday (December 21).

He is described as 177cm (5’10”) tall, with shoulder-length dark hair, dark lengthy beard, of Caucasian appearance and a large build.

It is believed Ivan was wearing a black shirt with a “Lion King” print, dark shorts, grey/blue joggers and was carrying a black backpack.

Police and Ivan’s family are concerned about his welfare and he is not believed to be equipped for the hot weather conditions forecast for the ACT.

Anyone who has seen Ivan or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131 444.