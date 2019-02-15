21-year-old charged for aggravated robberies

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to two aggravated robberies this week.

Police allege that on Monday (February 11) the man threatened a member of the public with a knife in a car park in Chisholm. The offender left the location in a white Ford Ranger with blue “GT” stripes.

Police allege that the following day the man threatened and assaulted another person in Greenway. The offender and a second person were seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Ranger with blue “GT” stripes.

Police say that on Wednesday they tried to stop on the white Ford Ranger with blue “GT” stripes in Chisholm, but the pursuit was abandoned due to the driving manner of the vehicle.

On Thursday, police arrested the man at a house in Conder.

He faces court today charged with charged with aggravated robbery, ride motor vehicle without consent, drive motor vehicle without consent, fail to stop for police and furious/reckless driving.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.