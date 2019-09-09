A little ‘Debauchery’ from the queen of burlesque

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Arts in the City – HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of all-things-arts in Canberra.

RECENTLY named Number One Burlesque Performer in the World by “21st Century Burlesque Magazine”, artist Zelia Rose will be here to run workshops and to star in “Decadence and Debauchery” at The Abbey, Gold Creek, September 20-22. Book at jazidaproductions.com

POP painter Johnny Romeo was a hit last year for Aarwun Gallery and he’s coming back with a new show, “Rocka Rolla”, a display of rambunctious kitsch pop works which re-imagines cultural icons. Opening at Aarwun, Federation Square, 6pm, Friday, September 20. The exhibition runs until October 5.

DAME Edna Everage’s “My Gorgeous Life” national tour begins in Canberra. “One of the reasons I am adored…is that I’ve always told you the truth; mostly the truth about yourselves, and even sometimes about me,” she says. At Canberra Theatre, September 17-19. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

ALISON Plevey’s company, the Australian Dance Party, is set to debut her next full-length dance work, “From the Vault” in a secret warehouse, Dairy Road precinct, Fyshwick, September 21-22.

CANBERRA Youth Orchestra’s next concert will feature the 2019 CYO Concerto Competition winner, Nicholas Hilderson. As well, the orchestra, conducted by Max McBride, will play works written by ANU School of Music composers Kim Cunio, Frank Millward, Chris Sainsbury, Alec Hunter and Chloe Sinclair. At Llewellyn Hall, Saturday, September 21. Book at premier.ticketek.com.au

THE Glenn Miller Orchestra is returning to town with 24 musicians, singers and dancers taking a journey down memory lane to celebrate its 82nd anniversary. At Canberra Theatre, September 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“SPENCER” is playwright Katy Warner’s new comedy-drama looking at a gloriously dysfunctional Australian family. Told over the course of one weekend, it’s the story of a tight-knit family about to get a big surprise. There’s a language warning for this one. At The Q, Queanbeyan, September 19-21. Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

THE Imperial Russian Ballet Company returns with “Swan Lake”, presented in two acts and following the original storyline where the virtues of love and forgiveness in the end conquer evil. At Canberra Theatre, 2pm, September 15 only. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au

“THE Irresistible” has been described as “like a good ‘Twin Peaks’ episode”. Told through multiple parallel narratives, it’s woven like a mystery or a sci-fi and is part of Canberra Theatre’s avant-garde program, Etcetera. At The Playhouse, September 20-21. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au