ACT businesses build their way to the top

THREE Canberra businesses from the local building and construction industry have been recognised nationally after winning awards at the National Business Leadership Awards in Melbourne last Thursday (August 22).

Fyshwick’s New Level Landscapes won the small residential building business of the year award, while Complex Co, based in Mitchell, won the small civil construction business of the year award, and Guideline ACT took the award for the medium civil construction business of the year.

After establishing New Level Landscapes three years ago, its director Ash Carter says the award is an incredible achievement for him.

“It is fantastic to be recognised on a national platform as a small business owner in the construction industry,” he says.

Nick Zardo, the managing director of Guideline ACT and the winner of the medium civil construction business of the year award says it’s great to see recognition go to businesses as well as their standout projects within the construction industry.

“A lot of factors go into creating a successful business within this industry and it is great to have that recognised,” Mr Zardo says.

The manager of Complex Co, Matt Haskins, was also honoured to be awarded, saying he owes it to his great team.

“Without a dedicated, passionate and committed team we would not be here, so thank you to the people behind the scenes that make this company what it is,” he says.

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins says the awards are a tribute to the fantastic work of the Canberra building industry.