ACT Labor ‘poaches’ Parton’s land tax plans

CANBERRA Labor’s proposed land tax bill is, according to Shadow Housing Minister Mark Parton, a “cut and paste” of the laws tabled by the Canberra Liberals last year.

“Except for one minor clause, the bill is exactly the same as the laws drafted by the Canberra Liberals,” Mr Parton says.

Although the land tax exemption laws have been “poached”, Mr Parton says he’s pleased it’s back on the agenda.

The proposed laws are aimed at giving property owners land tax exemption if they rented their properties at a cheaper rate through registered community housing providers.

“When we introduced these laws, Labor and the Greens wouldn’t allow the Assembly to debate them,” Mr Parton says.

“Had our laws been passed in September, struggling families would already have cheaper housing options available to them.

“If the Chief Minister wants help in any other bills he is working on, the Canberra Liberals are happy to draft them for him.”