ACT minister slammed for ‘ridiculing’ indigenous initiative

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

SHADOW Indigenous Affairs Minister James Milligan has slammed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith for her “offensive” description of policy initiatives endorsed by the ACT indigenous community.

Liberal MLA James Milligan.

Mr Milligan is now calling on Ms Stephen-Smith to apologise after she called the initiative, which were developed by Canberra’s indigenous community, “fuzz” during debate in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (August 20).

Mr Milligan says Ms Stephen-Smith ridiculed the initiatives by labelling them “18 fuzzy ideas”.

He says the Canberra Liberals’ 18 initiatives to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were developed in consultation with members of the indigenous community and have been widely endorsed by indigenous organisations including Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health Service and Gugan Gulwan Youth Aboriginal Service.

“Far from fuzzy, these initiatives address serious government shortcomings across health, education, justice and more,” he says.

“After 18 years of Labor, outcomes for the ACT’s indigenous community have only deteriorated. To make it worse, the Barr government has stopped listening to the concerns repeatedly raised by leaders in the indigenous community.

“Ms Stephen-Smith should apologise to the indigenous community for her offensive remarks.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleYouth choir sings its way to 50
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply