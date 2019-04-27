ACT teen driver caught doing nearly 200km/h

AN ACT teen driver has been detected travelling almost 200km/h on the Hume Highway, Goulburn.

The 18-year-old, clocked at 196km/h, was among the more than 1000 people ticketed yesterday (April 26) for speeding on the third day of the NSW police operation Go Slow.

Police stopped the car and spoke to the 18-year-old ACT licence holder. He was issued an infringement for exceed speed over 45km/h and his NSW driving privileges were suspended for six months.

Operation Go Slow, the state’s Anzac long-weekend road safety operation, started at 12.01am on Wednesday and runs until 11.59pm on Sunday (April 28). NSW police are targeting all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle/helmet offences, which will attract double demerit points.

Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Michael Corboy said the combination of extreme speed and inexperience is a disaster waiting to happen.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason, and that reason is to save lives,” he said.

“More than 1000 people yesterday were caught flouting speed limits in NSW, and each and every one of them need to take responsibility for their irresponsible actions. Many of these drivers are young and inexperienced; the same drivers we regularly see overrepresented in road toll statistics.

“On top of this, 2503 people have so far been caught speeding for the duration of Operation Go Slow, which is a sobering number of people who seem comfortable endangering the lives of themselves and other road users.”