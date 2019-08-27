Adults-only night brings science alive

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUESTACON will come alive for a special adults-only night of science on Monday (September 2).

In what is expected to be a sell-out event there’s a chance to explore the exhibitions and experience an alluring array of pop-up science, interactive displays and live music.

The guides for the evening will be 30 of Australia’s emerging leaders in chemistry, physics and medicine, fresh from mentorship with Nobel prize-winners in Germany.

Food, wine and beer will be available to purchase to fuel adventures through more than 200 hands-on exhibits in themed galleries.

Astrophysicist Nobel Prize winner Prof Brian P. Schmidt and will be seen in conversation with “The Bachelor”, Dr Matt Agnew, while “Survivor” Sam Hinton will lead a tour through the history of the universe.

The Voice’s Lucy Sugerman and Mixtape Chorus will share live tunes and molecular nutritionist Dr Emma Beckett will test the taste genes.

The “in conversations” with Prof Brian Schmidt and Dr Matt Agnew will run for 20 minutes each and run at 6.45pm, 7.30pm and 8.15pm. There are strictly limited seats available for each show. Visitors will need to hold an additional ticket to enter the Japan Theatre for these shows, and these free tickets are available from 6pm outside the Japan Theatre.

Questacon open night, at King Edward Terrace, Parkes, 6pm-9pm, Monday, September 2. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au