Agatha gets the flick for Charley’s aunt

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HELEN MUSA’s Arts in the City wrap of all-thing-arts in Canberra this week.

TEMPO Theatre has forsaken Agatha Christie for that all-time family favourite, the farce “Charley’s Aunt”. The director is theatre stalwart Michael Weston, a self-proclaimed “Charley’s Aunt” specialist. At Belconnen Community Theatre, Swanson Court, October 25-November 2. Book at canberraticketing.com.au

TWILIGHT Jazz, Connexion Big Band and Canberra Swing Katz will strut their stuff in “Night & Day”, the Canberra Big Band Collective’s last concert for the year. At Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, 6pm, Saturday, October 26. Book at eventbrite.com.au

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra will showcase Sibelius’ “Finlandia” and Tchaikovsky’s epic sixth symphony, “Pathetique”, in its final mainstage concert for the year. The concert will also feature cellist Umberto Clerici performing Elgar’s cello concerto. At Llewellyn Hall, Wednesday and Thursday, October 23-24. Book at cso.org.au

THE Alliance Française de Canberra will mark its 75th birthday with a weekend of celebrations, October 25-27. The highlight will be the “Formed in the Forties French Party” at Maison de France, 66 McCaughey Street, Turner, Saturday, October 26. Book at afcanberra.com.au

VIRTUOSO, Canberra-born violinist Kristian Winther will appear in concert with pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman before heading to Germany to further his career. They’ll play sonatas by Mozart and Prokofiev, the “Second Violin Sonata” by Alfred Schnittke, the “Romances, Op. 22” by Clara Schumann and “The Reflections” by Oliver Knussen. Wesley Music Centre, 7pm, Saturday, October 26. Tickets at the door.

THE Palestinian Film Festival Australia returns to celebrate its 10th year with features, documentaries, shorts and the launch of its new program stream, “Arab Cinema Days”. Top-billed is the winner of the 2019 Cannes Special Jury Prize, the comic saga “It Must Be Heaven”. At Capitol Cinemas, Manuka, October 25-27. Book at eventcinemas.com.au

FLAUTIST Sally Walker, the ANU School of Music lecturer in classical performance (woodwind), organised an alumni concert at her alma mater with existing and former students of Narrabundah College, as well as staff. “It was such a special school for me that I wanted to give something back,” she says. At Narrabundah College Auditorium, 6pm, Thursday, October 17. Entry by donation. Refreshments provided.